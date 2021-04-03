From Tarantino to Thor: The A.V. Club’s favorite needle drops

Eric Burdon & War’s “Spill The Wine” in Boogie Nights

I love any song that tells you all the kinds of ladies there are. There are all kinds of ladies, you see, varying by height, weight, hair color, skin color, etc., and the speaker nearly always loves them all. I also love the deep, sardonic voice of Eric Burdon (formerly of The Animals) and War, whose Dazed And Confused soundtrack contributions, “Why Can’t We Be Friends” and “Low Rider,” could also appear on this list. Burdon and War’s “Spill The Wine” follows the bathing suits and hot bodies of a sunny L.A. porn/pool party in Boogie Nights, the same way Paul Thomas Anderson’s camera does in a single, unbroken take. The lyrics are trippy and somewhat nonsensical, more interesting for the sounds Burdon makes with them than their meaning, and when one of the women at the party—tan and shortish with brown hair—wipes her nose after a line, flicks her cigarette, and dives into the pool, Burdon’s voice swells and the camera follows her under in a perfect moment of pure physical sensation. [Laura Adamczyk]