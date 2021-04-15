Fyre Festival attendees on festival grounds in FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened Screenshot : Netflix

We all laughed at the bizarrely apocalyptic footage from Fyre Fest, watching those trust fund kids stranded in The Bahamas with the saddest cheese sandwiches and FEMA tents. Those attendees and their parents lost tons of money with expectations of frolicking with models and seeing Blink-182, instead having their lives turned into an influencer version of Lord Of The Flies. But those who were unlucky enough to have a front row seat to the summer of scam are now getting compensated for their troubles four years later.



Billboard reported that lawyers representing Fyre Fest ticket buyers have reached a settlement awarding attendees with $7,220. It might not seem like too much, considering tickets cost between $1,000 and $12,000 (with some accommodations going for as far as $55,000), but at least it’s something. On May 13, there will be a hearing to approve the lawsuit settlement.

This isn’t the first time attendees have been compensated. In 2018, Seth Crossno (who went viral for chronicling his nightmarish experience on Twitter and appeared in Netflix’s FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened) and his friend Mark Thompson won a $5 million lawsuit against Fyre Fest founder Billy McFarland after they each paid around $13,000 for the festival’s VIP passes, flights, and accommodations.



As of now, attendees have their money back, the blowjob guy from the Netflix documentary is making big bucks on Cameo, and McFarland remains in prison. Everyone wins—well, except McFarland.