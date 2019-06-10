Hip-hop—like country music before it—has struggled to embrace LGBTQ+ artists, despite them flourishing on the edges of the genre and aiding its evolution. Alternative hip-hop acts like Big Freedia and Mykki Blanco have contributed to the long-term viability of the genre, bringing New Orleans bounce and synth-heavy sounds to the mainstream, and yet they still fight to be recognized for their influence. Fortunately, the tide of queer visibility in hip-hop seems to be turning, even if some of the genre’s biggest stars still struggle with regressive politics. A new generation of promising emcees like Kevin Abstract, Taylor Bennett, and Young M.A are thriving while embracing their queerness, no longer relegated to the sidelines or isolated under a restrictive subgenre. So, in this next installment of our Pride Month playlists, The A.V. Club is celebrating some of the most charismatic and inventive queer emcees in the game. Below, you’ll find 90 minutes of sharp, eclectic, and banging hip-hop. Take a look.

Getting Wavvy: A Queer Hip-Hop Playlist

1. Big Freedia feat. Lizzo, “Karaoke”

2. Quay Dash, “Queen Of This Shit”

3. Dai Burger, “Where My Girls”

4. Kevin Abstract, “Boyer”

5. Janelle Monáe, “Django Jane”

6. Joey LaBeija, “Adoption”

7. Sailorfag, “Polo Acartonada”

8. Angel Haze, “Black Dahlia”

9. Mykki Blanco, “Wavvy”

10. Le1f, “Wut”

11. Cakes da Killa, “New Phone (Who Dis)”

12. Boys vs Girls, “Slept With A Girl Once”

13. BbyMutha, “Indian Hair”

14. Syd, “All About Me”

15. KC Ortiz feat. Pastors Sheryl Brady, “Shut Up”

16. Katey Red, “So Much Drama (I Ain’t Wit It)”

17. Tori Fixx, “Dat Boi”

18. Anye Elite, “No Faux”

19. Jay Boogie and The Bronson, “Lets Go Freestyle”

20. Princess Nokia and Wiki, “Saggy Denim”

21. Lady Leshurr, “Horrid”

22. Taylor Bennett feat. Young Thug, “Better Than You Ever Been”

23. Zebra Katz, “Last Name Katz”

24. Tim’m West, “Red Dirt”

25. Young M.A, “Stubborn Ass”