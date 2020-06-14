Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Get stuck inside with Echosmith in the latest edition of House Shows

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Echosmith
EchosmithAVC SessionsHouse Shows
Yesterday, Los Angeles-based family act Echosmith took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform an intimate house show, as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch above—the group performed shockingly lush remote renditions of three songs off its latest LP, Lonely Generation, which is available now everywhere records are sold.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

