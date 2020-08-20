Go inside Gus Dapperton's studio for this week's House Show

Yesterday, Gus Dapperton took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform a few songs as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch in its entirety above—Dapperton gave us a stripped down look at a few tracks from his forthcoming LP, Orca.

