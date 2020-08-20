Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoAVC SessionsHouse Shows

Go inside Gus Dapperton's studio for this week's House Show

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Gus Dapperton
Gus DappertonAVC SessionsHouse Shows
Save

Yesterday, Gus Dapperton took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform a few songs as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch in its entirety above—Dapperton gave us a stripped down look at a few tracks from his forthcoming LP, Orca.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Netflix walks back bizarrely inappropriate marketing for French movie about dancing kids

John C. Reilly, Fred Armisen, and Tim Heidecker's Moonbase 8 touches down this fall on Showtime

Drunk History dries up after 6 seasons on the air

Justice League production under investigation amid Ray Fisher's claims

Latest on Music

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement