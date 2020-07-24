GWAR steps into House Shows, says "F*ck This Place"

GWAR is just as bored of being stuck at home—or on Earth—as you are. The legendary metal act from outer space says as much in the first song from its brand new AVC Session. We’ve dialed into their intergalactic lair for this week’s House Show, which invites artists to perform from the comfort of their own foam costumes homes.

The featured track from GWAR’s session is the apt “Fuck This Place,” which the group first released in 2017 as part of The Blood Of Gods LP, its first without the late Oderus Urungus. The stripped down session cut is a tad more intimate, with Pustulus Maximus going acoustic in front of wall of Marshall stacks while Blöthar the Berserker snuggles up with some cuddly stuffed pals while he belts out lines like, “Oderus / You left us stranded on this / World of pus / And in death you have forsaken us / This planet fucking sucks!”

If you’re hungry for more from GWAR—including an interview—you can watch the group’s full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.



