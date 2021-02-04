Photo : Lindsey Byrnes

Paramore singer Hayley Williams recently gave superfan Carly Butler the enviable treat of hand-delivering her latest solo single, “My Limb,” so she could listen to it before anyone else. Williams documented the experience on video, saying, “Okay, we’re going to drop off a Sanctuary candle and a burnt copy of one of the songs to Carly in Nashville right now. I hope she doesn’t think I’m coming to murder her if she looks out her window at just the right time. Or I hope she does, I don’t know.”



Butler “leaked” the song (with Williams’ permission, of course), prompting speculation about whether Williams had a new album in the works.

We now have our answer.

Williams pulled a Taylor Swift and shared on social media that she’s actually releasing an album on February 5, so prepare for new music at midnight. The new solo LP is called FLOWERS for VASES/descansos. “Descansos” is a name for memorials located at the site of violent deaths, usually in cases related to car and bike accidents. As a fan pointed out on Twitter, Williams recently liked on Twitter a link to the essay “Women Who Run with the Wolves” by Dr. Clarissa Pinkola Estes, who encourages people who’ve survived trauma to make their own “descansos,” helping them heal.

Now we’ll just have to wait for her to release her Evermore, too.

