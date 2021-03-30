Screenshot : YouTube

It’s been less than a week since Lil Nas X released “Montero (Call Me By Your Name,” an accompanying music video in which he gives the devil a lap dance before breaking his neck, and a pair of evil sneakers. As we noted around the time the video came out, “he knows what he’s doing, he’s doing it on purpose, and he’s more than happy to let people fall into the trap of exposing their own prejudices by trying to say that he’s doing something wrong.”

Advertisement

That said, Twitter freaks, religious nuts, and conservative commenters, eager to enjoy another opportunity to voluntarily humiliate themselves online by reliving last summer’s outrage over Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” have latched on to “Montero” as the new culture war battlefield.



Lil Nas X continues to be very good at Twitter, though, and, as he puts it, has “had 9 months” to prepare for this shit. When Candace Owens suggested that the video is more harmful to Black Americans than, uh, white supremacy, Lil Nas X bypassed a clearly shitheaded argument to respond: “you know you did something right when she talks about it” and “don’t care and ur a flop.” When Nick Adams replied to this with, “Clowns like @LilNasX & @iamcardib couldn’t last 30 seconds on a debate stage with the likes of @RealCandaceO!,” Nas just returned with, “u can’t last 30 seconds in bed with your wife.”

An internet weenie asks if he’s “proud” to be “riding satan in your new music video” and Nas just types “yes.” The Gun Girl tweets that she’s “thankful to be blocked by Lil Nas X.” He writes that he can “still see ur tweets shitty pants.” Her attempt at a comeback—”Do you still see your dad?”—is met with, “yep and i might fuck yours.”

This is how it’s done. The arguments posed by the kind of people outraged over an artistic statement made in direct response to the sort of hateful rhetoric they promote are either totally disingenuous pot-stirring or so blatantly prejudiced that they don’t deserve any benefit of the doubt.

And, as Lil Nas X has pointed out plenty of times now, his video really isn’t something worth getting upset about in light of actually pressing issues, like the pandemic and mass shootings, America currently faces. When Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, tweets that Nas’ spooky shoes represent an important battle in the “fight for the soul of our nation,” he reminds her that she’s “a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes.” When someone tweets that “Montero” is part of a “system [that] is targeting kids,” Nas replies that he’s an adult who makes decisions on his own and that he’s “not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job.”

Basically, the dude is ready to handle whatever garbage drifts his way.



[via LGBTQ Nation]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com