"How Beautiful" is this Salt Cathedral House Show?

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Salt Cathedral
Salt CathedralAVC SessionsHouse Shows
Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re being magically whisked away to a New York City apartment for a brief hang with Salt Cathedral

The featured track from this week’s session is “How Beautiful,” off the band’s new record, Carisma. Released just a few weeks ago, Carisma is the band’s first full-length record, and aims to spread the gospel of the band’s easygoing dance funk. If you’re itching for more from Salt Cathedral—including an interview—you can watch the group’s full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

If you’re anxious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to us on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

