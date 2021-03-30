Screenshot : Daði Freyr

There are still a few weeks left before we’ll know if the good people of Húsavík, Iceland are awarded the Oscar they so badly crave for Eurovision Song Contest’s musical celebration of their town. But the rest of Iceland hasn’t just been sitting on their hands, idly daydreaming of international glory, in the meantime. Thanks to Icelandic musician Daði Freyr and his band Gagnamagnið, the country also has one hell of a Eurovision 2021 entry lined up.

Daði and Gagnamagnið were originally meant to compete in last year’s Eurovision, which was canceled due to COVID, and now they’re back with the release of the video for their Eurvision entry, “10 Years.” The track itself is a catchy dance tune of the kind favored in the contest, but it really comes to life with an inspired video about the power of unity—and floppy-armed synchronized dancing.



Advertisement

After getting an emergency call from “The Mayor Of Iceland (played by Lady Dynamite’s Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) about the giant monster rampaging through the country, Daði and Gagnamagnið suit up in shiny jumpsuits with big red shoulder pads to defeat it with their “sweet, sweet dance moves.” The band hops onto flying jetskis, bravely confronting the shaggy kaiju with keytars and, eventually, a giant Voltron robot formed from their sheer will to overcome evil.



Will this combination of earworm pop songwriting and outlandish visuals be enough for Iceland to win 2021's Eurovision? We can’t say for sure. There will of course be a bunch of mind-bending entries from other nations, as is Eurovision tradition. But Iceland has a strong contender—if not the most immediately absurd contender in its history—ready for action. And if the country doesn’t win with “10 Years,” well, we suppose they could go to the visionary behind “Jaja Ding Dong” for 2022.



[via Digg]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com