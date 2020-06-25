Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.

Indigo Girls bring 3 new songs to our House Shows video series

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Indigo Girls
Yesterday, legendary indie duo Indigo Girls took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform a stripped down set as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch above—the group performed three new songs from its latest LP, Look Long. If you loved the session, we’re encouraging you to kick a few bucks (or more!) to Honor The Earth, the duo’s charity working to build sustainable green initiatives in Native American communities.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

