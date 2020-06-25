Indigo Girls bring 3 new songs to our House Shows video series

Yesterday, legendary indie duo Indigo Girls took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform a stripped down set as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch above—the group performed three new songs from its latest LP, Look Long. If you loved the session, we’re encouraging you to kick a few bucks (or more!) to Honor The Earth, the duo’s charity working to build sustainable green initiatives in Native American communities.

