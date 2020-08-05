Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re sneaking inside the homes and studios of the members of Real Estate.

The featured track from this week’s session is “November,” a two-ish minute burner from the band’s new LP, The Main Thing. If you’re itching for more from Real Estate—including an interview—you can watch the group’s full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

