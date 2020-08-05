Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoAVC SessionsHouse Shows

It's "November" for this week's House Show, with special guest Real Estate

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Real Estate
Real EstateAVC SessionsHouse Shows
Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re sneaking inside the homes and studios of the members of Real Estate.

The featured track from this week’s session is “November,” a two-ish minute burner from the band’s new LP, The Main Thing. If you’re itching for more from Real Estate—including an interview—you can watch the group’s full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

If you’re anxious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to us on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

