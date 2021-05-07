As the Columbian government’s response to protests becomes increasingly violent, the “Prince Of Reggaeton” J Balvin has been using his platform on social media to speak out against the brutality and to call on global media to take notice. With international acclaim and an influence that reaches far beyond his home country, the Columbian-born pop star feels a responsibility to speak up for his people, a lesson learned over the course of The Boy From Medellín, a documentary following a week of Balvin’s life leading up to a sold-out stadium show in Medellín in December 2019. A major milestone in his career, the concert came amidst growing social unrest, which continues today, fueled by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of The Boy From Medellín’s May 7 premiere on Prime Video, The A.V. Club had the opportunity to speak briefly with J Balvin about speaking out and getting vulnerable. In the video above, Balvin discusses his responsibility to be honest and open with his fans, and shares some of his earliest musical influences, from Nirvana to Daddy Yankee.

The Boy From Medellín begins streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 7.