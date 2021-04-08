Michelle Zauner and Harmony Tividad in the “Posing In Bondage” video Screenshot : Dead Oceans

Michelle Zauner announced last month that she’s releasing Jubilee, her third album under Japanese Breakfast, on June 4 via Dead Oceans. Today, she shared a new song off it, “Posing In Bondage.” Zauner had previously released a demo of the song in 2017 as part of Polyvinyl 4-Track Single Series Vol. 3. While the original version relied heavily on a drum machine, this reworked take on the song is shimmery and sultry, showing a different side to Zauner’s joyous upcoming record.



Advertisement

In a press release, Zauner noted that “Posing In Bondage” is “a ballad about loneliness and longing, a song about two people who want so badly to connect but are never quite able to do so. No place felt lonelier than an empty grocery at 1a.m. The video is actually an epilogue to the one that will accompany our next single, here presented out of order.”

The music video features a zombie-like Zauner, covered in blood, strolling into a nearly-empty grocery store in a hoverboard. Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad plays the grocery store clerk, who feeds Zauner instant ramen and rides her around in a grocery cart. Zauner’s been self-directing her videos and they’re so much fun to watch. Her storytelling abilities shine through just as much in her songwriting as in creating narratives in videos.

Besides releasing a new song, Japanese Breakfast also announced a batch of tour dates, starting in August. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16. Zauner’s memoir, Crying In H-Mart, is also coming out on April 20.



Japanese Breakfast 2021 tour dates:

8/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9/14 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

9/16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

9/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

9/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

9/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden

10/9 - Lawrence, KC @ Granada

10/10 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall