Japanese Breakfast is truly "Jimmy Fallon Big"

Michelle Zauner announced on social media that Japanese Breakfast will made its late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 15. Zauner is currently promoting her third Japanese Breakfast album, Jubilee, coming out on June 4.



This is a huge deal! Zauner’s 2017 album under Japanese Breakfast, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, includes a song titled “Jimmy Fallon Big!” The song really has nothing to do with the late night host, but fans have always wanted Zauner to have the victory moment of playing The Tonight Show because of the story behind the song. As Zauner explained to NPR, “I wrote this song about the bass player of [Zauner’s other band] Little Big League. He’d been offered a better touring gig and so he sat me down at my kitchen table and told me he had to quit the band because this other band were going to be ‘Jimmy Fallon big.’ At the time it felt like losing a brother, and there was this shame, feeling like I was never going to get there myself. Funny enough, he now plays bass in Japanese Breakfast! Now we just need to play Jimmy Fallon and the cycle will be complete!”

The cycle is finally complete and now bassist Craig Hendrix can say he’s in a “Jimmy Fallon Big” band! Funny how it all works out.

