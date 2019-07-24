Los Angeles-based Jay Som (a.k.a. Melina Duterte) has been doing this music thing most of her life—since roughly 12 years old, in fact, when the musician was still uploading songs to MySpace music. In the midst of the Pitchfork 2019 madness, the creator of blissfully intimate pop music checked in with The A.V. Club to talk about her love-hate relationship with social media, the value of recording her album at home, and the best music to listen to while on tour.



Photo credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

