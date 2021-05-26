Jay-Z's Made In America festival is heading back to Philly this summer

Yup, that’s Jay-Z. Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

Music mogul Jay-Z’s Made In America festival returns this year to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The hip-hop and EDM focused festival, curated by Jay-Z, joins many others resuming programming this year after cancelling in 2020 due to COVID-19. Other festivals such as Pitchfork Fest, Austin City Limits, Governors Ball, Primavera Sound, and Lollapalooza have recently announced their upcoming lineups as musicians return to touring and the industry awakes from its coronavirus-induced slumber.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments,” Jay-Z says. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Early bird tickets are on sale and the lineup will be announced shortly. Tickets bought for last year’s MIA festival are also valid this year. Previous headliners include Travis Scott, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, and more. Fingers crossed Grammy award winner Blue Ivy gets a headlining slot this year!