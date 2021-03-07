Screenshot : via Rolling Stone YouTube

Rilo Kiley broke up in 2013, but the breakup still stings. Jenny Lewis has an excellent solo career and has worked on countless projects since then, but Rilo Kiley remains particularly special. When the band reissued their debut self-titled EP last year, it gave an inkling of hope that we’d finally get a reunion and perhaps eventually hear the rare songs off the EP live. Well, Lewis and Blake Sennett certainly don’t mind fueling fans’ desires for a comeback.



The band’s co-founders reunited over the weekend to perform for Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief livestream, opting for Rkives deep cut “Let Me Back In.” Their performance starts at the 5hr-35:34 mark, featuring an appearance by Lewis’ puppy, Bobby Rhubarb.

This marks the first time Lewis and Sennett have performed together since Lewis’s 2015 Coachella set, where Sennett gave fans an amazing surprise by joining to play “Portions For Foxes.” Lewis still plays a couple of Rilo Kiley songs during her live sets, and it looks like her relationship with Sennett is now on great terms, so is a reunion finally in the horizon? If it is, it’d be a silver lining during the toughest times. We’ll be waiting with arms outstretched for Rilo Kiley’s return.

