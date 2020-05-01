Singer-songwriter Tori Amos is releasing a new memoir—Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage—on May 5. As she urges at the book’s beginning: “Join me on the path of resistance—of the art that will set us free,” a familiar theme for Amos, who has written songs about 9/11, #MeToo, and the climate crisis. She describes her latest effort as a “mission to recognize the power of the uses and the strongest of our creative impulses so that we may transfer this moment of crisis into a future of promise.”

As part of the Chicago Humanities Festival, The A.V. Club is co-sponsoring a live event with Tori Amos, hosted by AVC Senior Writer Katie Rife on YouTube Live. Join us on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, fro m 1:00 p.m. to 1:40 p.m., for a livestreamed conversation about Amos’ latest project, her long music career, and the artist’s vital role in society and activism.