Julien Baker Photo : Alysse Gafkjen

A couple of months ago, we’d scoff at the return of live music. But with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout gaining speed throughout the country, things are starting to feel a bit hopeful. A few major music festivals have announced their return for September, so it’s not very surprising that now artists are following suit, planning fall tours. Julien Baker is the latest to do so, announcing a massive North American and European tour starting in September, to promote this year’s critically-acclaimed album, Little Oblivions. The tour includes Thao, Katie Malco, Dehd, and Ratboys as openers, so Baker will be in excellent company. Tickets will be on sale Friday, April 9. This announcement comes less than a week after Baker was revealed to be on Bonnaroo’s lineup, where she’ll perform on September 5.



It’s great to have a Julien Baker tour confirmed, because Little Oblivions is an album that fans desperately want to hear live. It’s her biggest solo record yet, losing her signature minimalistic sound in favor of introducing drums and a heavier instrumentality similar to her music in Forrister and The Star Killers. If things do end up being far better by September, a Julien Baker show would be a nice way to celebrate returning to “normalcy” of regaining live music.

