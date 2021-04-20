Kacey Musgraves Photo : John Lamparski ( Getty Images )

Kacey Musgraves has been around for a while now, but the album that catapulted her to stardom was 2018’s Golden Hour. She won four Grammys that year (including Album Of The Year). She also won Album Of The Year at the CMAs as the only woman nominated in the category, she received the coveted invite to the 2019 Met Gala (where she absolutely understood the assignment), and she performed on nearly every major festival’s main stage. It’s been three years and fans have been awaiting for a new LP from the country superstar. The wait will thankfully be over soon. Today, Musgraves surprised fans with some exciting news: her next album’s coming this year! Interscope Records and UMG Nashville announced that they’re forming a partnership to jointly release her new record, though details like its title and release date haven’t been shared yet.

“Kacey is one of the most powerful storytellers in music today, a true albums artist who creates potent song collections that are timeless,” says Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman & CEO John Janick in a press release. “We are truly delighted to have her as part of our Interscope Records family and look forward to working alongside the UMG Nashville team and her manager Jason Owen to deliver this important project to audiences around the world.”

According to Variety, sources said this partnership is “geared at expanding Musgraves’ reach as an international artist and leveraging IGA’s global presence to help achieve that goal. The appeal to Musgraves’ management team, led by Sandbox Entertainment’s Owen, was in IGA’s reputation for launching a record or project. Also, [Musgrave’s manager Jason] Owen and Janick have long wanted to work together.” We’ll likely get more info on her upcoming record soon, but just knowing it’s coming this year is such great news.