My Bloody Valentine Photo : Paul Rider

Hey, remember when My Bloody Valentine and The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli teased that MBV was planning something big a couple of months ago? That turned out to be that the band’s catalog (sans rarities comp Ecstasy And Wine) was available on Spotify for the first time. It was great news, but not quite what fans had been waiting for. But now, Kevin Shields casually dropped a big announcement during an interview with The Jakarta Post.



Shields had previously told The New York Times that there are two albums in the works, which were halted due to the pandemic. But in this new interview, he gave the update that MBV “plans to release the new albums in succession next year, with an interval of at least six months.” That might seem like a long wait, since we’re barely midway through 2021, but he also promised that fans would get to hear some new songs “by the end of this year.” That’s right, we’re not ending 2021 without at least hearing a couple of new MBV songs! These two albums would follow up 2013's M B V.

And we know you’re likely also wondering if that means they’re touring again soon, now that things look a bit more hopeful. MBV’s bandleader told The Jakarta Post that there’s a strong possibility you’ll get to see them on tour again soon. “I think now I’m very aware, instead of thinking ‘O h, we’ll do this tour then do that tour’, now this could be the last time because we’re getting older,” he said. “We’re very lucky that we have our health, so yeah, we 100 percent will be touring once we can.” Perhaps they can have Imperioli’s band ZOPA open so it can all come full circle.

