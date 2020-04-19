Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Let Ratboys' Julia Steiner serenade you with her full AVC Sessions performance

Baraka Kaseko
 and Alex McLevy
Last Wednesday, Julia Steiner of Ratboys helped us launch our new video feature, AVC Sessions: House Shows, a series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform an intimate show on Instagram Live which you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. In Steiner’s full session—which you can now watch above—she performs a few songs off of Ratboys’ excellent new album, Printer’s Devil, reveals some illuminating details about her new music, and shares with us what challenges she’s facing as an artist stuck in lockdown.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram story. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Baraka Kaseko

Web Producer, The A.V. Club

Alex McLevy

Alex McLevy is a writer and editor at The A.V. Club, and would kindly appreciate additional videos of robots failing to accomplish basic tasks.

