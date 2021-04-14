Liz Phair’s Soberish album artwork Illustration : Chrysalis Record

We were supposed to get Soberish, Liz Phair’s first album since 2010's Funstyle, last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic upended those plans. Phair gave us a peek of what’s to come back in 2019 with “Good Side” and she released second single “Hey Lou” (about Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson’s longstanding relationship) earlier this year. Now, we have a release date for Soberish.



Soberish finally arrives on June 4, and a press release describes it as “a portrait of Phair in the present tense, taking all of the facets of her melodic output over the years and synthesizing them into a beautiful, perfect whole.” Digital liner notes mention that Phair’s forthcoming record is influenced by music she listened to during her art school years, like T he English Beat, The Specials, Madness, R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People, Yazoo, The Psychedelic Furs, Talking Heads, Velvet Underground, Laurie Anderson, and the Cars.

With her release date announcement, Phair also shared “Spanish Doors,” a new single off Soberish. “[I] drew inspiration from a friend who was going through a divorce, but the actions in the lyrics are my own. I relate to hiding out in the bathroom when everyone around you is having a good time, but your life just fell apart,” she says in a statement. “You look at yourself in the mirror and wonder who you are now, shadows of doubt creeping into your eyes. Just a few moments ago you were a whole, confident person and now you wonder how you’ll ever get the magic back.”

Phair is also heading on tour this summer. She’s supporting Alanis Morissette on her rescheduled Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour dates. But before that, Phair will perform at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl on June 11. It’s a very ambitious date to return to live performances but hopefully we’ll have the “normal” summer we deserve.

Liz Phair tour dates:

6/11/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

7/31/21 Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

8/3/21 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

8/5/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/6/21 Las Vegas, NV @ USANA Amphitheater

8/12/21 Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/13/21 Dallas, TX @ Dos Esquis Pavilion

8/14/21 Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

8/17/21 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

8/18/21 West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheater

8/20/21 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

8/21/21 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/22/21 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

8/25/21 Virginia Beach, CA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/26/21 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

8/28/21 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

8/29.21 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Amphitheater

8/31/21 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/1/21 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/3/21 Gilford, NJ @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

9/4/21 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

9/5/21 Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts

9/8/21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/10/21 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

9/11/12 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino

9/12/21 Clarkson, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/15/21 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

9/17/21 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/18/21 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre

10/18/21 Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

10/20/21 London, England @ The O2 Arena

10/22/21 Manchester, England @ AO Arena

10/25/21 Dubin, Ireland @ 3Arena

10/28/21 Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

10/29/21 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

10/31/21 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

11/3/21 Budapest, Hungary @ Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena

11/6/21 Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XXI

11/8/21 Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

11/10/21 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/11/21 Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

11/13/21 Paris, France @ Acoor Arena