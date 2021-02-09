Liz Phair Photo : Eszter + David

Liz Phair was set to release Soberish, her first new album since 2010's Funstyle, last year, but the pandemic upended those plans. We got a glimpse of what to come with her 2019 single “Good Side,” and now Phair’s shared a brand new song off her upcoming record.



“Hey Lou” finds Phair imagining what legendary rock couple Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson’s relationship must’ve been like, sung from Anderson’s perspective – with a very catchy chorus, to boot. You can see Phair’s signature observational wit in the lyrics, as she imagines Anderson lovingly keeping Reed in check while he’s “acting like an asshole, spilling all the drinks, talking shit about Warhol.”

The video for the song features Reed and Anderson as puppets, making the song even more comically endearing.

Here’s what Phair has to say about the song in the virtual liner notes sent to The A.V. Club Tuesday night: “Have you ever wondered what love looks like for your favorite celebrity couple behind closed doors? ‘Hey Lou’ imagines a day in the life of two music legends, whose union was an inspiration for rock bands and a source of curiosity for die hard romantics.”

Phair’s also marking a big milestone this year, performing her first ever streaming event called “Hey Lou Hey Liz” on March 3. You can see her play the new songs and beloved classics with her producer and longtime collaborator Brad Wood, and join them for a Q&A.