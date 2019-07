Pitchfork 2019 managed to overcome the sweltering heat (it broke 100 degrees, people) and deliver one of the best iterations of the festival in recent years. Among the highlights was a blistering set from Low, who pulled off a beautifully ambitious performance of elegant noise despite the temperature. Singer-guitarist Alan Sparhawk stopped by for a visit with The A.V. Club, where he talked about the five records that most influenced him as an artist.



Photo credit: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images