Yesterday, musical collective Machinegum—featuring Strokes drummer Fab Moretti—took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform an intimate house show, as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch above— the trio performed remote renditions of two songs off its forthcoming LP, Conduit, which drops this July on Frenchkiss Records. They also turned themselves into what amounts to Andy Warhol inspired art, which is pretty neat, if you think about it.

