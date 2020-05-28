Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Machinegum plugs in for our latest House Show

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Machinegum
MachinegumAVC SessionsHouse ShowsThe Strokes
Yesterday, musical collective Machinegum—featuring Strokes drummer Fab Moretti—took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform an intimate house show, as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch above—the trio performed remote renditions of two songs off its forthcoming LP, Conduit, which drops this July on Frenchkiss Records. They also turned themselves into what amounts to Andy Warhol inspired art, which is pretty neat, if you think about it.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

