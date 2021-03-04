Mariah Carey Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

At the beginning of February, Mariah Carey’s older sister, Alison Carey, filed a lawsuit against the singer for inflicting “intentional emotional distress” with her memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey. In the book, Carey claims (among other things) that her sister gave her pills and tried to “pimp her out and threw a cup of boiling tea on her,” and Alison Carey (her self-described “penniless sister”) said in the lawsuit that the claims made against her in the book drove her back to “alcohol abuse” and resurfaced traumatizing memories about “satanic worship meetings” she saw their mother attend.

Now, Variety is reporting that Mariah Carey’s older brother, Morgan Carey, has filed a lawsuit of his own over claims that she makes in The Meaning Of Mariah Carey. In his suit, he says that the memoir includes numerous passage that are false, leading to him suffering “extreme mental anguish, outrage, severe anxiety about his future and his ability to support himself and his family, harm to his reputation and his earning capacity, embarrassment among his friends and associates, disruption of his personal life, and loss of enjoyment of the ordinary pleasures of everyday life.” The claims that he says aren’t true involve references to him being institutionalized as a boy, getting into fights with their father, and just generally being a “troubled” kid. She also compares him to the Big Bad Wolf, saying she “never felt safe” and “never was safe” because of his “unpredictable” anger.

In a potentially major detail, though, Morgan Carey also notes that any duress he suffered from the book was apparently intentional, because Mariah Carey gave an interview with Oprah Winfrey before the book came out in which she said that her brother “drew first blood”—meaning, the way he sees it, she was trying to pay him back. Unlike Alison Carey, who is specifically asking for $1.25 million in damages, Morgan Carey’s suit (which also names co-author Michaela Angela Davis, Macmillan Publishing Group, and Andy Cohen Books as defendants) is asking for a judge to undo the damages through “judicial determination.”