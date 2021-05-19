Savage Good Boy Michael Imperioli Screenshot : Dead Oceans

It’s no secret Michael Imperioli has great taste in music. He’s given tons of interviews on his love for shoegaze and punk, and even was privy to the news of My Bloody Valentine’s (nearly) entire catalog being available to stream before any of us got the confirmation it was happening. But it was about time for Christophah to finally star in a music video. Luckily, Japanese Breakfast made it happen.



We learned a couple of months ago via Imperioli’s social media that The Sopranos actor would be starring in one of her music videos. Turns out it’s for “Savage Good Boy,” a cutesy song that actually carries a dark message: it is about a greedy billionaire who wants to hoard all the money while the world is in peril. Imperioli stars as the eponymous Savage Good Boy, who wants to save his riches for him and his love, played by Zauner. But Zauner’s character isn’t going along with his plan, resulting in bloody twist ending.

While announcing the music video, Zauner referred to Imperioli as her “favorite actor and legend” and she shared a behind-the-scenes picture of them on set. Looks like Imperioli had a great experience on set too, since he posted a picture of him and Zauner back in March on Instagram, captioned, “With the mega-talented MICHELLE ZAUNER on the set of a video she directed us in for her band JAPANESE BREAKFAST.” The song is off Japanese Breakfast’s upcoming album, Jubilee, that comes out on June 4.