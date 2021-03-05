Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Mitski goes full cowboy for This Is Where We Fall soundtrack

tatianatenreyro
Tatiana Tenreyro
Illustration for article titled Mitski goes full cowboy for This Is Where We Fall soundtrack
Photo: Valerie Macon (Getty Images)

We won’t get a proper Mitski album for a while, since she’s technically still on hiatus, but, thankfully, Mitski has a new project out now. Last year, it was announced that the musician was working on the score for sci-fi Western graphic novel This Is Where We Fall. Yes, it’s a bit unusual for a graphic novel to have a full soundtrack, but fuck it, it’s a great excuse to get new Mitski music. On Friday, the musician shared a This Is Where We Fall track with Rolling Stone, filling the Mitski-less void that’s existed since 2018.

Given how the novel is a Western, Mitski truly becomes the cowboy in this track, titled “The Baddy Man.” It’s a legit country song, showing a new side to her—and it’s absolutely excellent. As for working on such an unusual project, Mitski told Rolling Stone that writing a soundtrack for a comic book “allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!”

The graphic novel came out today, March 5, and you can buy a hardcover edition that includes Mitski’s This Is Where We Fall songs on cassette. There will also be a limited deluxe edition of the graphic novel that includes an exclusive vinyl soundtrack—but that’s only limited to 1,000 so you better act fast.

Tatiana Tenreyro

Staff Writer

