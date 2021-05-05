Modest Mouse are into golf now, apparently Photo : James Joiner

Modest Mouse had their “not-quite-a-comeback” in 2015, where they released their first record in eight years, Strangers To Ourselves. But the band took another extended break from making new music until now. Modest Mouse announced that they ar e releasing their first album in six years, The Golden Casket, on June 25 via Epic Records.



They shared the album’s first single called “We Are Between.” The opening guitar riff might sound a bit different from what we recognize as Modest Mouse’s signature melody , but we quickly dive into the textured musicality the band’s known for. Yes, it’s a bit poppier territory for Modest Mouse and it recalls Foals’ “Total Life Forever” but damn, it works. Leave it to Modest Mouse to cause a blog rock revival.

The digital liner notes say the album “hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science” and from this single, we can see that Isaac Brock’s definitely experimenting with new elements. According to the tracklist, the record opens with a track called “Fuck Your Acid Trip” and we’re extremely curious as to what that one sounds like.

Check out the full tracklist below:

The Golden Casket tracklist:

1. Fuck Your Acid Trip

2. We Are Between

3. We’re Lucky

4. Walking and Running

5. Wooden Soldiers

6. Transmitting Receiving

7. The Sun Hasn’t Left

8. Lace Your Shoes

9. Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly

10. Leave A Light On

11. Japanese Trees

12. Back To The Middle