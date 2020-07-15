Although Katy Perry’s new studio album doesn’t come out until August 14, a few songs have already been released, like the earworm breakup song “Never Really Over” and the more recent inspirational ballad “Daisies.” As it turns out, Perry’s latest single “Smile ” is the title track for the release previously only known as KP5. She explains on Instagram, “I wrote the title track for the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile.”

Perry is expecting her first child with partner Orlando Bloom this summer (it’s a girl!), which means that she’s not really up for the strenuous dance moves that usually mark her performances. So for “Smile”’s video, a pregnant Perry in overalls lets some striking, surreal background images—circus-by-way-of-Alice-In-Wonderland—do most of the visual work for her. The song itself is less-than-inventive, although the lyrics spell it out pretty clearly: “Yeah, I’m thankful / Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful / Gotta say it’s really been a while / But now I got back that smile.” It’s clear that Perry is (understandably) psyched for this new chapter in her life; for the rest of us, turning that frown upside down may be a bit tough at the moment, but perhaps the cheery if repetitive “Smile” will offer some inspiration.