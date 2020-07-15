Although Katy Perry’s new studio album doesn’t come out until August 14, a few songs have already been released, like the earworm breakup song “Never Really Over” and the more recent inspirational ballad “Daisies.” As it turns out, Perry’s latest single “Smile” is the title track for the release previously only known as KP5. She explains on Instagram, “I wrote the title track for the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile.”
Perry is expecting her first child with partner Orlando Bloom this summer (it’s a girl!), which means that she’s not really up for the strenuous dance moves that usually mark her performances. So for “Smile”’s video, a pregnant Perry in overalls lets some striking, surreal background images—circus-by-way-of-Alice-In-Wonderland—do most of the visual work for her. The song itself is less-than-inventive, although the lyrics spell it out pretty clearly: “Yeah, I’m thankful / Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful / Gotta say it’s really been a while / But now I got back that smile.” It’s clear that Perry is (understandably) psyched for this new chapter in her life; for the rest of us, turning that frown upside down may be a bit tough at the moment, but perhaps the cheery if repetitive “Smile” will offer some inspiration.