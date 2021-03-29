My Bloody Valentine are teasing something coming on March 31 Graphic : Courtesy of MBV

We haven’t gotten anything new from My Bloody Valentine since 2013's MBV but it looks like that could change soon: My Bloody Valentine are teasing something coming on March 31. It wouldn’t be completely out of the question for MBV to come back. After all, Slowdive made their big comeback in 2017 with one of the best records of their career, so there’s hope that we could get new music.

The teased release is likely something in celebration of Loveless’ 30th anniversary. We could assume that it’s just a reissue and nothing to be too excited about, but Christophah Michael Imperioli, who is a huge shoegaze guy, posted a cryptic image of his face imposed on the cover art for Loveless on social media over the weekend, captioned “For those who know what this means, stay tuned for something bloody exciting in the works.”

So, let’s speculate what the big news could be.

Michael Imperioli is joining My Bloody Valentine

Never say never! If Adam Lambert can be Freddie Mercury’s replacement in Queen, then why can’t the Sopranos star be in MBV? He’s a musician too and stranger things have happened. Gotta go full gabagool.

All of MBV’s discography is heading to streaming platforms

This is a boring one, but it would make sense. Though that wouldn’t warrant such a big tease, would it?

We’re getting a Loveless anniversary tour with Michael Imperioli’s band opening

We deserve something big to make up for a full year without live music, right?

They’re releasing a “best of” compilation

Not very exciting but hey, we’d buy it.

An outtakes/rarities Loveless record

This would be a great way to celebrate Loveless turning 30, though not as satisfying as new, recently-recorded music.

New music!!!

We’ve been through hell in the past year. We deserve this. Please.

Please do not torture us with this shit again.