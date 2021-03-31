My Bloody Valentine Photo : Paul Rider

At the beginning of the week, My Bloody Valentine began teasing something coming on March 31. A sleuth on r/indieheads had already speculated that the band was going to have their entire catalog available to stream again, providing evidence of Spotify promoting the band being on the streaming platform in Germany and Ireland, where their discography wasn’t previously available to stream. But here’s where it got weird: The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli was also teasing something with MBV, so what would he have to do with MBV’s catalog returning to streaming? Well, points for the Reddit sleuth— they solved the mystery. So no, Christophah is sadly not joining MBV.



In an email to fans, MBV announced that “for the first time ever, My Bloody Valentine’s entire catalog is available to stream and download as of today. New physical editions for each release will also follow on May 21.” The band has also signed to Domino Records. Isn’t Anything and Loveless will also get deluxe LPs that’ve been mastered fully analog, and fully analog versions of 2013 ’ s M B V will also be available on deluxe and standard LPs globally for the first time. It’s worth noting that the tracks collected on the new compilation EP’s 1988-1991 And Rare Tracks won’t be digitally available in North America, as those rights are held by Warner. It’s also worth noting that while the announcement says the whole My Bloody Valentine discography is streaming, rarities comp Ecstasy And Wine is missing, as are the band’s recordings with original singer David Conway—frontman Kevin Shields tells The New York Times the latter are in need of remastering.

Getting new music isn’t totally out of the question, though. Shields has been teasing two new MBV albums since 2018, and in that interview with the Times, he confirmed that two new LPs are coming under the deal with Domino, b ut plans were temporarily halted due to the pandemic.



“Our original plan was we would record both the albums back-to-back and then go tour on that,” he said. “And that would have been this year, you know, but everything really did slow down.”