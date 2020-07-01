Netta reaches into her Goody Bag, pulls out the looping banger, “Bassa Sababa”

Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our new series where we’ll invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re welcoming Israeli looping artist and winner of Eurovision Song Contest 2018, Netta Barzila. She’s been making waves for a couple years now, and just last week, she released her debut EP, Goody Bag.

The featured track from this week’s show is “Bassa Sababa,” a banger of a dance track from Goody Bag. If you’re itching for more from Netta—including an interview—you can watch the group’s full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow night.

If you’re anxious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, and subscribe to us on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.