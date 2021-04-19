BTS Photo : Cindy Ord/For SiriusXM ( Getty Images )



After making their indelible mark on the music world, BTS has set their sights on another sphere: gastronomy. The K-pop idols and global superstars will be teaming up with McDonald’s as part of their celebrity meal collaboration, which is great news for ARMY who want their fandom devotion to extend all the way to their stomachs. The BTS meal will be available in the U.S. on May 26 and is set to launch in almost 50 other countries throughout May and June.

The BTS-approved meal will include: 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and a medium Coke. Mickey D’s will also include Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces — options inspired by popular South Korean flavors and dishes.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s,” BTS’ record label Big Hit Music says in a statement. “We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world.”

This is will be McDonald’s third celebrity menu offering. The fast food joint previously teamed up with rapper Travis Scott and singer J Balvin and it is looking forward to kicking off their newest collaboration. “We’re excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald’s can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month,” Morgan Flatley, the restaurant’s chief marketing officer says.

As part of the launch, the McDonald’s Twitter transformed into a BTS stan Twitter account for the day ; they added a superscript 7 to their display name and every thing (Social media-using K-pop vets know that the “ tiny 7" is both a reference to BTS’ seventh studio album, Map Of The Soul: 7 and a sure fire way to identify fellow BTS fans in the wild). “Confession: my other twitter is a secret stan account,” one of the McDonald’s tweets read.

McDonald’s continued their commitment to The Bit by uploading a TikTok that features a french fry version of the BTS doors logo and a snippet of the iconic “I’m Lovin’ It” theme song sung by the members themselves. The restaurant also created a riff on the poster art for the postponed BTS’ Map Of The Soul tour; McDonald’s used the release dates of the BTS meal in different countries in place of concert stops.

The BTS meal will be available at McDonald’s restaurants and drive-thrus until June.