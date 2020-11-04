From left: Masego (Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images), Nick Cave (Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images), and Miley Cyrus (Photo: Erik Voake/Stringer/Getty Images)

Events of world-historical importance are happening all around us, seemingly on a weekly basis these days. Another surge of coronavirus is overwhelming health care providers. It’s all a lot to take. So let’s be grateful for music: During times when the world feels like nothing but an anxiety generator, the intimacy of musical expression—whether disappearing into a pair of headphones, or going for a drive and cranking up the speakers—can be a balm. And November brings with it a bevy of great upcoming releases, from scrappy indie rock to glam-tastic pop stars. Here’s The A.V. Club’s look at our most anticipated records of the month, and the artists we’re most excited to hear from.

