The world of music memorabilia is endlessly bizarre. While it’s understandable that a wealthy superfan might be interested in owning one of their favorite band’s rare records or one of the instruments they played, clamo ring to spend hundreds of thousands on their stinky old sweaters seems more than a little distasteful. Still, as that last example shows, people are more than willing to pay whatever it costs to buy even the most intimate of Nirvana collectibles, up to and including some of Kurt Cobain’s hair.

Six strands of Cobain’s hair, described as “a supremely rare presentation,” are currently up for bids at Iconic Auctions. “This one-of-a-kind artifact is entirely fresh-to-market,” the site says in a lot description that sounds like it was written by a serial killer, “And [it’s] accompanied by an impeccable lineage of provenance including images of Kurt posing with the woman who cut this hair, scissors in hand, and a fantastic shot of the hair actually being cut!”

That woman is Tessa Osbourne, a friend of Cobain’s who gave the hair to “Seattle artist Nicole DePolo as a heartfelt gift after Kurt’s passing.” Osbourne had the hair after she cut his ‘do into a “bleached blonde pageboy” in 1989 when Nirvana was touring its debut LP, Bleach.



Cobain’s hair is being auctioned by a guy named John Reznikoff, who—and we wish we were kidding—was named the holder of the “Largest Collection Of Historic Hair” by Guinness World Records in 2014. Reznikoff received the hair from DePolo, and Iconic Auctions says their own “research indicates it is the only available Cobain hair on the market.”



If you really need these strands of hair to complete your nightmare Cobain mannequin friend, bidding starts at $2,500. For everyone else, we suggest just watching some old Nirvana live clips instead.



