Old Crow Medicine Show bring the hootenanny to House Shows

Marah Eakin
Yesterday, beloved roots act Old Crow Medicine Show took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform a stripped down set as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch in its entirety above—the group performed new songs, including recent charity single “Nashville Rising,”and two new songs about the global pandemic every single one of us is struggling through.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

