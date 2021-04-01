Olivia Rodrigo in the Deja Vu video Screenshot : Geffen Records

It might be April Fools Day, but Olivia Rodrigo’s giving us a heavy dose of brutally honest lyrics about her not-so-great ex Joshua Bassett once again. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star behind massive 2020 hit “Drivers License” revealed her new single today, continuing the saga of her previous single.

This time, Rodrigo’s looking back at car rides with Bassett to Malibu (gotta continue the driving theme), sharing strawberry ice cream with just one spoon, and watching reruns of Glee with her ex (a very Gen Z TV choice). The lyrics are also as delightfully petty as “Drivers License;” Rodrigo wants to know if her ex gets deja vu dating someone who is just like her: “another actress” with a similar name (“Sabrina” and “Olivia” sounding alike is a bit of a stretch, but we digress). And Olivia wants Sabrina Carpenter to know that, by the way, she was the one who taught Bassett all about Billy Joel because she made it her duty to show him “Uptown Girl.” Though, really, if you’re a musician and you haven’t listened to one of the most popular songs in American history, did you grow up under a rock?

“Drivers License” was stunning and so is “Deja Vu” – though we dare say, perhaps even better. In fact, it sounds nothing like it—but that’s a great thing, showing versatility in how easily Rodrigo can craft pop hits. Uproxx’s Philip Cosores tweeted that it sounds like Radiohead’s “No Surprises” and it’s true! The actor-singer has covered Radiohead before, so it’s no surprise (heh) that the band’s influence shines through in her pop music, but it’s a very exciting turn for Rodrigo.

With the release of “Deja Vu,” Rodrigo also announced that her debut album is arriving on May 21. Keep the breakup anthems coming, Olivia.