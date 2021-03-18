Outside Lands crowd watching Tom Morello’s set in 2012 Photo : Trixie Texto ( Getty Images )

A year into the pandemic, most of us have acclimated to our new bleak reality. Concerts seem like a distant memory and the thought of being in an open field surrounded by drunk, sweaty strangers feels like a pipe dream. But San Francisco-based music fest Outside Lands is still hopeful that this COVID-19 thing will end soon. The festival announced it’s returning October 29- 31, 2021 and shared its lineup. It’s an extremely solid bill , featuring Tame Impala; Lizzo; The Strokes; Tyler, The Creator; Vampire Weekend; J Balvin; Kaytranada; Brittany Howard; Angel Olsen; Sharon Van Etten; Bartees Strange; and other great names. So if things miraculously get far better by then, we can have a legitimately fun Halloween.



If the thought of being around other people still horrifies you, at least be assured that Outside Lands will enforce new safety measures. “We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” said Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands in a press statement. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.” Three -d ay General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan, and Golden Gate Club passes are on sale now, and you can check out the full lineup below.

Outside Lands 2021 lineup:

Tame Impala

Lizzo

The Strokes

Tyler, T he Creator

Vampire Weekend

J Balvin

Rüfüs Du Sol

Kehlani

Glass Animals

ZHU

Young Thug

Kaytranada

Khruangbin

Lord Huron

Nelly

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Melanie Martinez

24kGoldn

TroyBoi

Angel Olsen

SOFI TUKKER

EARTHGANG

Marc Rebillet

Sharon Van Etten

SG Lewis

Flo Milli

A R I Z O N A

JPEGMAFIA

DRAMA

Dr. Dog

Shiba San

Boy Pablo

Rico Nasty

Andrew McMahon I n T he Wilderness

070 Shake

Trevor Daniel

The Midnight

Moses Sumney

mxmtoon

Dijon

The HU

Yung Bae

Bakar

The Soul Rebels

Hinds

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor and Its Band

Crooked Colours

Scarypoolparty

J.Phlip

Marc E. Bassy

Julia Jacklin

Goth Babe

Remi Wolf

Cam

Neil Frances

Rexx Life Raj

Cannons

Buscabulla

JESSIA

Resistance Revival Chorus

ODIE

Claud

Q

Sofía Valdés

Bartees Strange

Amy Allen

Brijean

Noga Erez

Madeline Kenney

Post Animal

Evann McIntosh

Nap Eyes

Neal Francis

Shilan