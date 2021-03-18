A year into the pandemic, most of us have acclimated to our new bleak reality. Concerts seem like a distant memory and the thought of being in an open field surrounded by drunk, sweaty strangers feels like a pipe dream. But San Francisco-based music fest Outside Lands is still hopeful that this COVID-19 thing will end soon. The festival announced it’s returning October 29-31, 2021 and shared its lineup. It’s an extremely solid bill, featuring Tame Impala; Lizzo; The Strokes; Tyler, The Creator; Vampire Weekend; J Balvin; Kaytranada; Brittany Howard; Angel Olsen; Sharon Van Etten; Bartees Strange; and other great names. So if things miraculously get far better by then, we can have a legitimately fun Halloween.
If the thought of being around other people still horrifies you, at least be assured that Outside Lands will enforce new safety measures. “We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” said Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands in a press statement. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.” Three-day General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan, and Golden Gate Club passes are on sale now, and you can check out the full lineup below.
Outside Lands 2021 lineup:
Tame Impala
Lizzo
The Strokes
Tyler, The Creator
Vampire Weekend
J Balvin
Rüfüs Du Sol
Kehlani
Glass Animals
ZHU
Young Thug
Kaytranada
Khruangbin
Lord Huron
Nelly
Brittany Howard
Burna Boy
Melanie Martinez
24kGoldn
TroyBoi
Angel Olsen
SOFI TUKKER
EARTHGANG
Marc Rebillet
Sharon Van Etten
SG Lewis
Flo Milli
A R I Z O N A
JPEGMAFIA
DRAMA
Dr. Dog
Shiba San
Boy Pablo
Rico Nasty
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
070 Shake
Trevor Daniel
The Midnight
Moses Sumney
mxmtoon
Dijon
The HU
Yung Bae
Bakar
The Soul Rebels
Hinds
Caroline Polachek
Yves Tumor and Its Band
Crooked Colours
Scarypoolparty
J.Phlip
Marc E. Bassy
Julia Jacklin
Goth Babe
Remi Wolf
Cam
Neil Frances
Rexx Life Raj
Cannons
Buscabulla
JESSIA
Resistance Revival Chorus
ODIE
Claud
Q
Sofía Valdés
Bartees Strange
Amy Allen
Brijean
Noga Erez
Madeline Kenney
Post Animal
Evann McIntosh
Nap Eyes
Neal Francis
Shilan