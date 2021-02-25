Palehound and Jay Som announce new joint project, Bachelor

Photo : Tonje Thilesen

Palehound and Jay Som are both known for their respective, consecutive critically-acclaimed albums and for writing some of the catchiest hooks in indie rock, so it makes perfect sense that Palehound (Ellen Kempner) and Jay Som (Melina Duterte) have joined forces for a new project, Bachelor.



The superduo released their debut single, “Anything At All,” via Polyvinyl on Thusday . It has a killer bass line and as you can expect from Kempner and Duterte, it’s catchy as hell.

This pairing has been a long time in the making. The duo actually started recording in between touring at the beginning of 2020, pre-pandemic. In the press release, the duo gave a statement on their new project:

“We’re so excited to finally share this song with y’all and announce our new band! We’ve been dear friends and huge fans of each other for years and were lucky enough to get to work together in January 2020 before quarantine. We feel that ‘Anything At All’ is an even blend of our tastes and writing styles and to release it feels very hopeful and joyous to us.”

In case you were wondering, that’s not all Bachelor have in store for us. There’s more music coming soon, though details haven’t been announced yet.

