Paul McCartney gets a little help from his friends for McCartney III Imagined

Photo : From left: Paul McCartney (Courtesy of artist: Mary McCartney), Phoebe Bridgers (Getty: Rich Fury), and St. Vincent (Getty: Kevin Winter)

Last year, Paul McCartney decided to use his time in quarantine to make McCartney III, recorded all by himself. But that gets a little bit lonely, so he invited some friends to be part of a new version titled McCartney III Imagined, out on April 16.

This reinterpreted version features covers of some very exciting names, with the former Beatle proving he keeps up with the kids these days: Phoebe Bridgers (take that, David Crosby!), St. Vincent, Damon Albarn, Blood Orange, Anderson .Paak, Josh Homme, Dominic Fike, Khruangbin, EOB, and 3D RDN. Sorry, Swifties—as much as Taylor Swift and McCartney are pals, she won’t be lending her vocals to McCartney III Imagined. But as a consolation, there’s an Idris Elba remix that’s a physical release exclusive track. That’s basically the same thing, right?



The first single off the reimagined covers album is Dominic Fike’s take on “The Kiss Of Venus,” turning the acoustic ballad into an R&B track.

Here’s the full tracklist:

1. “Find My Way” (feat. Beck)

2. “The Kiss of Venus” (Dominic Fike)

3. “Pretty Boys” (feat. Khruangbin)

4. “Women And Wives” (St. Vincent Remix)

5. “Deep Down” (Blood Orange Remix)

6. “Seize The Day” (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

7. “Slidin’” (EOB Remix)

8. “Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. “Lavatory Lil” (Josh Homme)

10. “When Winter Comes” (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. “Deep Deep Feeling” (3D RDN Remix)

12. “Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Idris Elba Remix)*

*Physical release exclusive track