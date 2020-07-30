Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Peek through the bushes at Whitmer Thomas for this week's House Show

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Whitmer Thomas
Whitmer ThomasAVC SessionsHouse Shows
Yesterday, comedian Whitmer Thomas took over our Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages to perform a hilarious mini-set as part of our series AVC Sessions: House Shows. During the show—which you can now watch in its entirety above—Thomas performed cuts from his Hardly Art release Songs From The Golden One, which captures songs from his HBO comedy special, Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One. He also sat down with us for an interview, all of which is part of the video above. Please enjoy.

If you’re curious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: Each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, a new edition of House Shows will live-stream on The A.V. Club’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Stay tuned for more great performances from some of our favorite artists, straight from their homes, and follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube to be among the first to enjoy the shows.

Marah Eakin

