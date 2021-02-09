Phoebe Bridgers calls David Crosby a "little bitch" for criticizing her guitar-smashing

Screenshot : NBC ( Getty Images )

It’s Tuesday and we’re still talking about Phoebe Bridgers’ SNL guitar-smashing. But David Crosby is in part to blame for that. The legendary, weed-addled rocker is often asked for his opinion on whatever hot music topic is trending, so someone asked him for his thoughts on the much talked-about performance.



Crosby had one word in response: “Pathetic.”

Bridgers saw his tweet on Monday and responded with her own appropriate zinger:

It should’ve stopped there. After Bridgers went viral last year for saying Eric Clapton made “extremely mediocre music,” it’s fun to see her call out yet another classic rock curmudgeon. But Crosby, who seems to have a lot of time on his hands now, keeps tweeting through it, quote-tweeting a lot of people who disagree with him.

See, his beef with Bridgers isn’t that she destroyed the guitar, it’s that it’s not cool to stage smashing your guitar. Ok, boomer.

Crosby must’ve really been hurt by Bridgers calling him a little bitch because he then had to insult her performance. He also doesn’t get the skeleton costumes. I bet he’s fun on Halloween.

In one of his latest tweets, he said he prefers “people who can actually write songs.” Bridgers just couldn’t resist responding:

Any bets on which white classic rock guy Bridgers is going to take down next?



