Protests erupted across the country following the shooting of Daunte Wright on April 11. Photo : Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency ( Getty Images )

On Sunday night, Minneapolis police killed Daunte Wright after pulling him over because of his car’s expired registration. Officials told The New York Times that the cop who killed the 20-year-old allegedly did so accidentally, as the cop believed she was pulling out a taser instead. Wright’s death comes amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd in May 2020. As the city continues to reckon with its continuous issue of police brutality resulting in the deaths of Black people, protests have errupted across the country to bring attention to the most recent tragedy.



Advertisement

Wright leaves behind his girlfriend, Chyna, and their almost-2-year-old son, Daunte Jr. Comedian Raina Morris shared a graphic on Twitter made by Holistic Heaux detailing the items that Chyna personally requested donations for, including diapers, groceries, and baby clothes. It also notes ways to donate cash directly to Chyna via Cash App, Venmo, and Paypal.

Phoebe Bridgers quote-tweeted the post on Monday in an effort to amplify the fundraiser, offering added incentive for her fans to donate: “I’ve been seeing some people on here who want tattoos in my handwriting... if you donate here I’ll write whatever you want,” she wrote.

The singer asked fans to send screenshots of their donations (sans the amount donated), along with what they wanted her to write. So far, Bridgers has received more than 300 requests, so she has a busy day ahead. If you’ve ever wanted a tattoo in Bridgers’ handwriting, chances are your favorite line is already included, but it’s worth requesting another one for a good cause. And regardless of whether you have any interest in Phoebe Bridgers or not, please consider donating to Wright’s family.

