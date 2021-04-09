Phoebe Bridgers on SNL Screenshot : NBC

It’s hard to believe that the discourse surrounding Phoebe Bridgers smashing her Danelectro guitar on Saturday Night Live happened this year. Where did time go? But right when we’ve all seemingly forgotten about old farts complaining over someone breaking a fake monitor, Bridgers’ SNL performance is making headlines again is making headlines again—but this time it’s tied to a good cause. The guitar—which is in perfectly fine shape because Danelectros are tough as hell to break, by the way—is being auctioned to raise money for GLAAD.

As of this writing, the top bid has exceeded $11,000, so if you’re a rich person who wants to piss off some whiny boomers and Gen-Xers, this conversation piece can be all yours! Or if you’re horrified by that innocent guitar being harmed by the tiny blonde lady, you can also shell out a fuckload of money to keep it safe. With the announcement of the guitar being up for auction, Bridgers had the perfect tweet:

So, go ahead, David Crosby, if you care so much about the damn guitar, buy it for charity… little bitch.

[Stereogum]