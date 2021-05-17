Chicagoans missed out on the Pitchfork Music Festival last year. It was a huge bummer, because the lineup was great! Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels, and The National were set to headline. But thankfully, with a glimmer of hope now that adults can get vaccinated anywhere in the U.S., it looks like we can enjoy live music again this summer. Pitchfork Music Festival returns September 10-12, and the lineup did change a bit, though. Sorry, you won’t get to belt out “Maps” at Union Park this year.
The headliners are set to be Phoebe Bridgers (who was already part of the lineup but has become mega-famous in the past year, hence the promotion), St. Vincent, and Erykah Badu. But if you were hoping to see the Friedberger siblings, don’t worry, you can. Fiery Furnaces are still set to play their first show in over a decade.
Other exciting additions include Black Midi, Bartees Strange, and Armand Hammer (the hip-hop duo, not that Armand Hammer). Tickets are currently on sale. You can check out the full lineup below.
Pitchfork Music Festival lineup 2021:
Friday, September 10:
Phoebe Bridgers
Big Thief
Animal Collective
The Fiery Furnaces
Yaeji
black midi
Hop Along
Kelly Lee Owens
Ela Minus
DEHD
The Soft Pink Truth
DJ Nate
Dogleg
Armand Hammer
SATURDAY
St. Vincent
Angel Olsen
Kim Gordon
Ty Segall & Freedom Band
Waxahatchee
Jay Electronica
Jamila Woods
Georgia Anne Muldrow
Faye Webster
Amaarae
Maxo Kream
Divino Niño
Bartees Strange
Horsegirl
SUNDAY
Erykah Badu
Flying Lotus
Thundercat
Danny Brown
Cat Power
Andy Shauf
Caroline Polachek
Yves Tumor
The Weather Station
Mariah the Scientist
oso oso
KeiyaA
Special Interest
Cassandra Jenkins
