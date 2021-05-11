Victor Willis Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions ( Getty Images )

The Weeknd’s Grammy boycott has landed him in trouble with the police, well, the police officer from the Village People. It all started when Abel Tesfaye (better known as The Weeknd) tweeted that the Grammys were “corrupt” after his album After Hours received zero nominations. While this was 100 years ago already (November 2020), months later, Tesfaye said that he would boycott the Grammys, telling the New York Times, “Because of the secret committees. I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

The move seemingly worked, and the Grammys announced that they would no longer use anonymous expert committees in their nomination process. The response quelled the situation as the Weeknd said that this “will hopefully be a positive move for the future of this plagued award.” Though, he still won’t be submitting his music for consideration.

Well, the police have something to say about all this. No, not Sting. Victor Willis, the police officer from the Village People and owner of the group’s name, wrote an open letter to Weeknd about the Grammy boycott. Willis is something of an expert on all things “being pissed at the Grammys.” Earlier this year, he accused the Recording Academy of not showing respect for classic artists. Previously, the singer accused those committees of shutting out Black performers. In short, Willis is no slouch when it comes to giving the Grammys guff, so what does he think of the Weeknd’s campaign? He remains unimpressed.

In an open letter to the Weeknd on Facebook, Willis told Tesfaye yesterday to “lighten up,” accusing him of benefiting from the very committees he criticized. “I don’t recall you complaining about the secret committees when you were benefitting from those secret committees,” Willis wrote. “But on the one occasion the secret committees didn’t benefit you, the Grammys are suddenly corrupt, and it’s off with their heads?”



Read the whole letter below:

Open Letter to “The Weeknd”: Pssst, “The Weeknd,” lighten up on the Grammys already why don’t cha!? I know a thing or two about attacking the Grammys, and their once secret committees. I must say you’re not handling this in the spirit of black protest of this important issue. You see, while black artists like me were making honest complaints about the secret committees, you were busy racking up one Grammy after another under those secret committees. I don’t recall you complaining about the secret committees when you were benefitting from those secret committees. But on the one occasion the secret committees didn’t benefit you, the Grammys are suddenly corrupt, and it’s off with their heads? Under the circumstances, you’re much too talented to be pouting about the Grammys. And it seems you’re out for blood despite the secret committees being eliminated. Negative. This important American institution known as the Grammys has an African American in there (Harvey Mason) that’s making real, meaningful and historic changes that will likely benefit the music business for decades to come. Cut the brotha some slack!

