Pop into the studio with Bruce Hornsby for our latest AVC Session

Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our series where we invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re popping into the studio of the legendary Bruce Hornsby, whose latest record, Non-Secure Connection, was released late last year.

The featured track from this week’s session is a stripped-down take on “My Resolve,” which, on the record, is performed as a duet with The Shins’ James Mercer. This time around, it’s just Hornsby and his piano, but it’s still just as lovely. As always, if you’re itching for more from Hornsby—including an interview—you can watch his full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow.

If you’re anxious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: There’s a whole library of AVC sessions for you to check out.