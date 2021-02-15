Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoAVC SessionsHouse Shows

Pop into the studio with Bruce Hornsby for our latest AVC Session

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Save

Welcome back to AVC Sessions: House Shows, our series where we invite some of our favorite artists to perform a show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This week, we’re popping into the studio of the legendary Bruce Hornsby, whose latest record, Non-Secure Connection, was released late last year.

The featured track from this week’s session is a stripped-down take on “My Resolve,” which, on the record, is performed as a duet with The Shins’ James Mercer. This time around, it’s just Hornsby and his piano, but it’s still just as lovely. As always, if you’re itching for more from Hornsby—including an interview—you can watch his full session on our Instagram stories, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. It’ll arrive here on the site tomorrow.

Advertisement

If you’re anxious to see more installments, we’ve got you covered: There’s a whole library of AVC sessions for you to check out.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

Latest on Music

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement